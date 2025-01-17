Islanders Forward Subject to Hearing Following Illegal Check
A New York Islanders forward is set to have an in-person hearing following an illegal check delivered against the Philadelphia Flyers. Islanders rookie winger Maxim Tsyplakov is facing a possible suspension after the NHL Department of Player Safety called him in for a hearing.
The Islanders' winger delivered a questionable hit to Flyers' forward Ryan Poehling in their recent game. The hit left Poehling injured on the ice and it took him several moments before being assisted off the ice. An important note to this situation is that after reviewing the play during the game, the officials did not asses a penalty to Tsplakov.
But the DoPS apparently saw something the on-ice crew missed or oversaw, and they are calling the Islanders' winger in to discuss. NHL News, a piece of PuckPedia, shared a clip of the play. During the play, Poehling is driving to the net with the puck as Tsplakov moved towards him. A moment or two after Poehling launches a shot attempt, Tsplakov comes through and delivers a devastating body check to the shoulder and head area.
What the DoPS is likely to decide is where the main point of contact was. If they determine it was Poehling's head, Tsyplakov could be facing a multi-game suspension. But if they come to the conclusion that it was the shoulder area or perhaps incidental contact with the head, they are likely to be more conservative in any punishment.
It's also worth noting that Tsyplakov has no previous history with suspensions or fines. The first-year NHL player has been a clean player in his rookie campaign, and that clean record will likely factor into any decisions made.
The Islanders hope that they won't be without one of their top wingers for long. The 26-year-old has seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 44 games. He signed with New York following a 31-goal campaign in the KHL last year, but he's still looking to make that level of impact at the NHL level.
