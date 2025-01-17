Canucks HC Calls Out J.T. Miller After Poor Performance
The Vancouver Canucks continue to watch their season slip away with just two wins since returning from the Christmas break. Even worse, the Canucks have only found the win column three times in their last 14 games.
Their most recent loss might be a backbreaker for the Canucks, losing to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 5-1 on home ice.
As the losses pile up, there’s also been a fair share of turmoil in the Canucks’ locker room with an infamous feud between two of their brightest stars. One of those star players in J.T. Miller, and he caught the ire of his head coach following the brutal loss to the Kings.
“Yeah, he’s struggling,” head coach Rick Tocchet said. “It seems like every time he’s on the ice something bad happens. I think he’s got some bad luck, but he’s also got some reads that he’s got to…”
Tocchet paused before continuing his statement.
“He’s got to look at himself right now and focus on some of these reads.”
During the game, a video was posted to twitter by Noah Strang of the Daily Hive. It was a replay of the second Kings goal and he urged people to watch Miller on the replay.
Miller appears to have no urgency the entire replay. Kings forward Kevin Fiala is able to walk right around Miller before the Canucks star forward goes for a stroll in the middle of the defensive zone.
Miller was on the ice for three of the Kings’ five goals and had just gone for a line change before being on the ice for a fourth. These kinds of games have been piling up for Miller, too. He’s a minus-five in his last five games played.
These poor performances have forced a gradual decrease in ice time for Miller. He started a recent road trip playing 18 to 19 minutes per night. He played just 14:34 against the Kings.
“I think he’s trying,” Tocchet said. “I think the focus level has to get a little higher.”
The feud between Miller and Elias Pettersson doesn’t seem to be going anywhere and is likely going to result in a trade for one, if not both, of these players. Miller may have a full no-move clause, but the Canucks won’t stand to see these efforts continue.
