Avalanche Sniper Aiming for Huge Payday
The Colorado Avalanche haven’t made much progress in contract negotiations with star goal scorer Mikko Rantanen, and there might still be a ton of work to be done. While the Avalanche don’t have any plans of trading Rantanen, he may have a big price tag in mind for his next deal.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli on NHL Coast to Coast, Rantanen may be eyeing one of the highest salaries in the NHL.
“Where do things stand? Where is this heading?” Seravalli asked. “I believe that the Rantanen camp has been focused on a deal in the $14 million a year range. In line with what Leon Draisaitl received.”
Rantanen currently makes $9.25 million against the cap, and that’s not even the biggest salary on the Avalanche. That distinction belongs to Nathan MacKinnon who makes $12.6 million annually.
While Rantanen has a massive ask, the Avalanche have been trying to keep their offer as close to MacKinnon’s number as possible. The Avalanche like Rantanen a lot and want to keep him around, but it won’t be easy to convince them to exceed the MacKinnon number.
“I believe the Avs, on the other hand, have been much closer to the $12.6 million,” Seravalli said. “At or under what Nathan MacKinnon is earning on the cap.”
Seravalli said the two sides are at a stalemate at the moment, but conversations could pick up at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Rantanen is a native of Finland and will be one of the biggest offensive weapons in the Finnish lineup.
In 46 games played, Rantanen has a team-leading 25 goals with 37 assists for 62 total points. Only five other players in the entire league have more points, one of them being MacKinnon with 72 (17G-55A).
Regardless of what happens at the trade deadline, Rantanen wants a big pay day. He’s eyeing one of the biggest contracts in NHL history and the Avalanche will have to work on a good compromise.
