Potential Landing Spots for Veteran Rangers Forward
The New York Rangers have made it known that they are ready to make massive changes to their lineup as huge losses started to pile up. Among the names the Rangers have said are on the table is veteran forward Chris Kreider.
In his 13th NHL season, Creider has been a huge piece in the Rangers lineup for over a decade and a leader in the locker room. He’s 32-years-old and having a rough start to the year but might benefit from a change in surroundings for the first time in his career.
Kreider has nine goals and no assists through 19 games this year and could very easily be a useful piece in a lineup that has Stanley Cup aspirations.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins didn’t wait around to start making big changes to their organization when they fired head coach Jim Montgomery. Looking for something to spark the lineup, Kreider would enter the Bruins lineup as a top-line left winger.
Both the Bruins and Rangers are falling short of expectations through the early stages of the year, and maybe a “hockey trade” is the best option. Trent Frederic has been a name surfacing in trade rumors, and he could certainly add grit to the Rangers lineup.
Kreider is also from Massachusetts and played at Boston College before making it to the NHL. It’s not unfair to say a homecoming might appeal to him.
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames are surprisingly one of the top teams in the NHL, but they don’t have anyone scoring at an outrageous clip. Despite a 12-7-3 record and second in the Pacific Division, no one has more than 10 goals, yet. Even Kreider’s nine goals would lead the Flames.
They may be looking for specific centers, but the Flames could also use a sniper to really hope push them over the edge as a playoff candidate. Jonathan Huberdeau currently leads the team in goals, and he’s most known as a playmaker rather than a goal scorer.
Los Angeles Kings
Kreider has never won the Stanley Cup and the closest he came was when the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Rangers in the Cup Final in 2014. This isn’t a case of “if you can’t beat them, join them,” but a genuine fit for Kreider’s skillset.
The Kings have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent, but could use another key goal scorer. Especially on the left side, the Kings could plug in Kreider alongside names like Warren Foegele, Kevin Fiala, and Alex Turcotte.
Kreider has two years remaining on his contract, ensuring that he may not be a rental if he gets moved. Whoever does decide to bring him in, however, should get a scorer hungry to make a difference.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!