Rangers, Ducks Blockbuster Has Massive Obstacle
The New York Rangers made waves when first reports came out that they are working on a massive trade that would send 13-year veteran Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was the first to report the Rangers and Ducks were in talks, but one big hurdle stands in their way.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Ducks are one of the teams on Kreider’s no-trade list, meaning the Rangers forward would have to waive his clause and agree to the move. LeBrun notes that discussions are still ongoing, but it appears Kreider will have the final say if a trade between the Rangers and Ducks. Can take place.
The framework of a trade are reportedly set with prospects and picks also involved in the deal. Seravalli labels 20-year-old Ducks prospect Carey Terrance as a main piece heading to New York in the swap.
The Ducks have multiple former Rangers on their roster already, making it more likely for Kreider to waive his no-trade clause. Former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba was moved to Anaheim during the 2024-25 season and Ryan Strome signed with the Ducks as a free agent in 2022.
Kreider was a first-round pick (19th overall) of the Rangers in 2009 and has gone on to play 883 regular season game with New York. In that time he has scored 326 goals and 256 assists for 582 total points.
A 52-goal scorer in 2021-22, Krieder has been one of the best and most consistent goal scorers during his time in the NHL. While yet to win the Stanley Cup, he has posted 76 points (48G-28A) in 123 career playoff games.
Kreider has two years remaining on his current contract, earning him $6.5 million against the salary cap. This is far from the first time Kreider has seen his name in trade discussions, but a move seems to be on the horizon after a turbulent season from the Rangers. All Krieder has to do is give the green light on a move to Anaheim.
