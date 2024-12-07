Rangers Continue Brutal Trend With Captains
The New York Rangers cut ties with their now former captain Jacob Trouba as they traded him away to the Anaheim Ducks. Trouba first hit the trade market over the offseason, but the Rangers were unable to pull off a deal, mostly thanks to the no-trade clause in the captain’s contract.
Riding a 1-6-0 record over their prior seven games, things continued to get tumultuous for the Rangers, and trade speculation around Trouba sparked again. He was finally dealt to the Ducks, putting a sour end to his time in New York.
Not only did the Rangers trade away their captain, Trouba is the fourth-straight captain to leave the organization before the conclusion of their contract.
Trouba was traded away with about a year-and-a-half left on his deal, same with Ryan McDonagh in 2018. Ryan Callahan was traded in the final year of his deal during the 2013-14 season.
Ironically, the Rangers dealt both McDonagh and Callahan to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Even more ironically, the Rangers’ current general manager, Chris Drury, started this string of captains leaving the organization early.
The Rangers bought Drury out of the final year of his contract following the 2010-11 season. A couple months later, Drury called it a career and retired from playing professionally.
The last time the Rangers saw their captain finish a contract in New York was Jaromir Jagr in 2008.
Drury was hired as the general manager of the Rangers in May of 2021, and has only been responsible for the trade of one captain. Jeff Gorton was responsible for the dealing of McDonagh, while Hall of Famer Glen Sather handled the dismissals of Callahan and Drury.
Everyone says it’s an honor to be the captain of an Original Six franchise, especially the Rangers. The Broadway Blue Shirts have one of the richest histories in hockey, but being named a captain there hasn’t gone swimmingly for the last few names.
Trouba was only captain for a little over two seasons, McDonagh had the “C” on his chest a little over three seasons, Callahan for just over two, and Drury for three years.
The standards are high in New York, as they have a top team but haven’t gotten the best results. If they think trading Trouba will be enough of a wakeup call, then they’re going to be a frightening team to play against. If things keep going south, however, more moves are likely on the horizon.
