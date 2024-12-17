Rangers Star Forward Tops Trade Boards
It didn’t take long into the 2024-25 NHL season for teams and fans to look ahead to the trade deadline, and the New York Rangers have been the center of attention. A brutal trend of losing has already forced the Rangers to trade their captain Jacob Trouba, but there are certainly more names on the chopping block.
It’s no secret that Rengers star forward Chris Kreider is available for trade, but he has emerged as arguably the top target leading up to the deadline. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston has placed Kreider as the No. 1 name on his newest trade board.
Kreider has dethroned Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov as the most attractive trade piece as the Rangers season continues to spiral.
The Rangers are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games played and have recorded fewer points than the Buffalo Sabres in each team’s last 13. The Sabres may be on a 10-game winless streak, but they are 3-7-3 in their last 13 outings. The Rangers are 3-10-0.
Kreider’s production is way down this season, too with 10 goals and just one assist in 27 games played. These results aren’t from a lack of effort, though, as Kreider is still on par with his rate of shooting the puck.
“Kreider is generating shots at a rate consistent with his career average,” Johnston writes. “Which could hint at some positive regression to come, and he remains a strong skater for a player of his size.”
With two years remaining on his deal after the 2024-25 season, Kreider would be more than a rental piece for any team willing to trade for him. Plenty of teams are sure to have interest, but they’ll need to be able to fit his $6.5 million deal under their salary cap.
New surroundings and less pressure might be exactly what Kreider needs to get his game back on track.
