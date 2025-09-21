Rangers Announce Slimmed Down Roster for Devils Preseason Game
The New York Rangers have cut down their roster to 48.
It's official; hockey is back. NHL preseason kicks off this week, with the Rangers taking on the New Jersey Devils in a preseason edition of the Hudson River rivalry. Taking to the Sunday ice for the Rangers will be a game group of 23 players.
Lots of up and comers were featured on the afternoon game group; 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders will be dressing for the ice.
For forwards‚ Taylor Raddysh, Jonny Brodzinski, Anton Blidh, Justin Dowling, Noah Laba, Conor Sheary, Dylan Roobroeck, Casey Terrance, Juuso Parssinent, Matt Rempe, Brennan Othmann, Gabe Perreault and Nathan Aspinall could see action against the Devils.
Othmann and Perreault both also recently saw action in rookie camp games. Othmann in particular had a strong showing in Game 2 of the exhibition matchups against the Philadelphia Flyers, setting up the second goal of the game and later on tallying his third assist of the game — which was also his fourth and final point of the two-game showcase.
Defensemen Connor Mackey, WIll Borgen, Urho Vaakanainen, Casey Fitzgerald, Derrick Pouliot, Scott Morrow, and Jackson Dorrington are also listed on the Sunday roster.
Vaakanainen came to the Rangers back in December in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks that saw the Blueshirts send over Jacob Trouba.
The three netminders are Jonathan Quick, Dylan Garand and Talyn Boyko; starter Igor Shesterkin was noticeably not listed.
Quick achieved multiple milestones last season, including making league history and becoming the first U.S.-born goaltender to earn 400 wins and the 15th goaltender in NHL history to do so, as well as becoming the 17th goaltender in NHL history to appear in 800 career games, and the second U.S.-born netminder to do so.
In order to get to the game group, general manager and president Chris Drury also had to make some cuts.
Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Zakary Karpa, Sullivan Mack, Chris Merisier-Ortiz, Cooper Moore, Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung have been assigned to training camp with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Youngsters Raoul Boilard, Artem Gonchar and Evan Passmore will return to their respective junior teams; and Tim Lovell and Corbin Vaughan have been released from their tryouts.
