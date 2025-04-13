Rangers’ Calvin de Haan Releases Statement After Coaching Controversy
When the New York Rangers traded defenseman Ryan Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche, they brought back veteran blue liner Calvin de Haan. In over a month with the Rangers team, de Haan only played in three games and was healthy scratched for 18 straight games.
This hasn’t been sitting well with de Haan and he briefly let his thoughts known to Rangers media blurting out “How about how I’ve been treated here?” de Haan noted that he would be “very transparent” about what he’s going through.
While initially saying he would wait until the end of the season, de Haan took to Twitter to open up about his situation.
“I was hoping that I would have been able to express in a scrum setting versus a quote as I was going onto the ice and having it on the Internet 30 seconds later,” de Haan opened a lengthy tweet with. “I said what I said because I am frustrated , and any competitor who says that they would be happy in this position would be lying to you.”
de Haan went on to mention that in his three games played with the Rangers, they went 2-0-1 securing standings points in each outing.
“I thought I maybe would have got an opportunity to jump into the lineup and help win some games,” de Haan said. “Did I help win those games I played, maybe? Maybe not? But we still won and collected some crucial points to climb the standings.”
The Rangers were recently eliminated from playoff contention after being President’s Trophy winners just a year ago.
de Haan said he understands that he’s not one of the top young players in the league, but he believes he was deserving of more opportunities. Even at almost 34 years old, de Haan is still ready and willing to compete at the highest level of hockey.
“As a player you have to respect the lineup decisions whether you like them or not, it’s just been frustrating not being able to compete and do what I love to do,” de Haan closed his tweet with. “I hope everyone understands.”
