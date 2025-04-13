Rangers Defenseman Calls Out Head Coach
The New York Rangers have had a difficult season that will mercifully end soon. Despite entering the season as a Stanley Cup contender, they've played well below expectations and will miss the postseason entirely.
The Rangers' problems aren't ending just because the regular season is. Veteran defenseman Calvin De Haan is the latest disgruntled player and he was vocal about his issues with the team's head coach and management.
Before a recent morning skate, De Haan freely spoke to reporters about his eagerness to finish the season and move on. Before the practice began, he commented on his poor treatment since joining the organization and he will be eager to talk to the media. After the practice session and a conversation with the public relations team, De Haan opted to save any more comments until after the season. NY Post reporter Mollie Walker was on hand and shared the update on the veteran defender.
De Haan has been a healthy scratch for the past 18 games. Pure speculation suggests that his long absence from the lineup is the source of this frustration. He played in 44 games with the Colorado Avalanche this season before a trade sent him to the Rangers. He last played on March 5th against the Washington Capitals.
The veteran defender is a pending unrestricted free agent, and he likely will depart via free agency this summer. The relationship has clearly soured. Now that their campaign is ending, it's a matter of time until he speaks out about his experience in more detail.
The Rangers have had a string of personnel issues this season. The team has had troubles with their head coach, multiple players in the NHL lineup, and could be set for even more shakeups ths summer. The departure of De Haan is a guarantee among those shakeups.
This is a developing story. Breakaway On SI will provide any updates and insights as they are made available.
