Rangers Recent Moves are Addition by Subtraction
For any NHL organization trading your captain is a sign of giving up, but that's not the case for the New York Rangers. After the team sent defenseman and captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks, the Rangers immediately used their available cap space to finalize an extension with star goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
What's become clear is that while the Rangers subtracted from their Stanley Cup-hopeful roster, clearing Trouba's remaining contract from their salary cap situation was a huge win and addition to their organization. The initial return for Trouba is underwhelming, with depth defender Urko Vaakanainen and a late-round draft pick going the other way. But when you add in that the trading of Trouba guaranteed a contract extension for Igor Shesterkin, getting any return feels like icing on the cake.
It's been a season of addition by subtraction for the Rangers, and the Trouba trade is the latest example. The team started the year on a brutal note, waiving veteran winger and beloved locker room presence Barclay Goodrow with multiple years remaining on his deal. The move resulted in the San Jose Sharks claiming Goodrow and taking on his full term, giving the Rangers relief from his remaining salary cap hit.
The move also serves a shock to the system of the Rangers. When you trade your captain for a mediocre return, it sends the message that no one is untouchable. You can wear the "C" for a team that goes to two Eastern Conference Finals series during your captaincy and still find yourself traded to a team in the midst of a total rebuild. If the Rangers' front office is willing to do that to a player like Trouba, what's to stop them from doing it to any one else on the roster?
The wake-up call has been sent. The remaining Rangers players are likely to be galvanized by the move and it could be the spark they need to shake off this dreadful run they've been on. Otherwise, the Rangers' trend of addition by subtraction will continue and there's no telling which player will next.
