Canucks Expect Starting Goalie Back Soon
The Vancouver Canucks have received excellent goaltending to start their season from Kevin Lankinen. The veteran goalie has been impressive in 18 games, filling the void left by injured starter Thatcher Demko.
The Canucks have been without Demko since being eliminated from the 2024 NHL Playoffs. As he's battled back from lower-body injuries, his return timetable has largely been open-ended. But he's been skating with the team over the last few weeks, and he told Vancouver media that he's close to returning. The team kicks off a six-game home stand, and it seems to be the perfect opportunity to have Demko back in the lineup.
"It's been pretty day to day, which is great we're kind of out of that week-to-week window now,” he said. “I think I'm at a point now where I could potentially have a discussion with (head coach Rick Tocchet) and be available to back up or what have you between now and probably the next three games. So, I think that's kind of the window we're looking at and kind of see what each day brings.”
As solid as Lankinen's been for the Canucks, having Demko back is a huge boost. The team's been without their star goaltender for the last seven months while he's recovered and it hasn't been an easy process.
Last season, Demko was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy after posting a 35-14-2 record with a 2.45 goals against average and .918 save percentage. The 28-year-old has 213 career starts for Vancouver, earning a 116-81-17 record with the Canucks. He's already the fourth-winningest goalie in Canucks' history in just five full seasons on the roster.
Since taking over the starting job, he's established a reputation for being one of the most talented goalies in the entire NHL. Even while recovering, his talent alone kept him in the conversation for Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. He's now closer than ever to a return and providing another boost to the Vancouver Canucks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!