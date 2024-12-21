Rangers Forward Facing Lengthy Suspension for Dirty Hit
The New York Rangers finally broke through for a win in an effort to break out of their brutal slump, but they’ll be without a depth forward for at least a few games. After his first game back in the Rangers lineup in almost a month, Matt Rempe will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.
In the third period against the Dallas Stars, the Rangers’ forward delivered a high-hit to Miro Heiskanen while leading with his elbow. Rempe was handed a minor penalty for elbowing as well as a game misconduct on the play.
The in-person hearing opens up the possibility of a suspension that exceeds five games. The date and time of the hearing are yet to be announced by the Department of Player Safety.
This is far from the first run in with the Department in Rempe’s short career. In just 22 career games played, Rempe has more ejections than total points, and his most recent suspension was four games, also for elbowing.
With his last suspension being four games, it's likely Rempe will face upwards of five or more games from his upcoming hearing.
When Rempe was tossed from the game against Dallas, he had notched just 5:32 worth of ice time. Below his career average, but not by much. In 22 games played, Rempe has scored one goal and recorded one assist for two total points, 95 penalty minutes, and averages 5:46 of ice time.
The Rangers went on to win the contest by a score of 3-1 and improve to 4-11- in their last 15 games.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Rempe said he wanted to become more of a useful forward for the Rangers. He is yet to record a point this year and has shown no signs of changing his style of play.
