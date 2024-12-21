Sabres Can't Stop Bleeding With 12th Straight Loss
It feels like an eternity since the last time the Buffalo Sabres won a hockey game. The team had another opportunity to end their losing streak with a divisional matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They were set to receive an additional boost with the return of captain Rasmus Dahlin from injury.
But instead of ending their skid, the Sabres squandered their latest opportunity and extended their winless streak to 12 games after a 6-3 defeat against the Maple Leafs. This game was headlined by the Sabres having two separate goals taken away that would have totally changed the momentum of the game.
The first came in the opening period, when winger Jason Zucker had a goal disallowed due to high-sticking. The play also drew a double-minor penalty for the veteran forward. To add insult to injury, the Leafs would score on the ensuing power play.
The second came in the third period with the Sabres attempting to mount a comeback. Down by two goals with less than five minutes remaining, defenseman Owen Power launched a shot from the point that snuck past Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray. After video review however, the play was ruled to be goaltender interference, eliminating the goal and keeping the deficit at two goals.
Following the game, Dahlin spoke about his return to the lineup. He maintained a positive attitude despite another loss and encouraged the entire organization, himself included, to get to work.
"That's where we're at right now,” he said. “We score five, but two get disallowed. But we can't hang our heads. We did this to ourselves. We’ve got to work."
The only positive from the team's loss was the play of winger JJ Peterka, which has been the case all season. He scored a goal and an assist in the team's loss to lead the Sabres in scoring against the Leafs. He's been one of the team's best offensive players consistently this year, registering nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 31 games played.
It's not enough though, as the Sabres will need much more to earn a victory and snap this winless streak. Disaster is looming as the holiday break approaches, and something has to give in Buffalo.
