Rangers Sign Veteran Goalie to Contract Extension
The New York Rangers will run their goaltending tandem back next season. The organization announced that veteran goalie Jonathan Quick signed a new, one-year extension with the organization.
The Rangers tandem is one of the top in the league due to the role Quick plays. With this new contract, the team has him backing up star goalie Igor Shesterkin for another year. His extension will carry an average annual value of $1.55 million.
The 39-year-old net minder is well on his way to a Hall of Fame election, but he continues to excel in the NHL. He’s played in 21 games this season, starting 17 of those. He’s compiled a record of 9-6-2, with three shutouts, a 3.14 goals-against average, and a .896 save percentage. He may not be the Vezina Trophy winning goalie he was in his prime, but he has plenty to give a team trying to win games like the Rangers.
Quick was a Stanley Cup winner as the starting goalie for the Los Angeles Kings in the early 2010s. Over his career, he’s played in 801 NHL games. He’s one of 15 goalies all-time to record 400 or more wins, with a record of 401-289-88. He also has a career goals-against average of 2.49 and save percentage of .911, making him one of the most efficient goalies of his era.
With Quick as the back-up, the Rangers are pursuing a playoff spot. The team floundered at the midway point of the season, but have rebounded and put themselves in contention for a Wild Card spot. Quick has won three of his last four starts, which is only helping the Rangers’ unlikely pursuit of a playoff berth.
