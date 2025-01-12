Rangers Center Injured and Scores on Same Play
Vincent Trocheck scored one of the gutsiest goals of the season for the New York Rangers in a recent contest against the Vegas Golden Knights. The team's star center recorded his 14th goal of the season on the power play in what looked to be the most painful goal he's scored in his career.
With the Rangers on the man advantage, Trocheck was set up in front of the Golden Knights' goalie. Mika Zibanejad fired a one-time slapshot from the point towards the net, striking Trocheck in the midsection. The puck settled around his skates and Trocheck instinctually back-handed it past the Vegas goaltender to tie the game at 1-1. Immediately after scoring, he hunced over in pain and slowly skated off the ice and down the tunnel to the locker room.
Apparently an 85 MPH slap shot wasn't enough to offset the mentality of a hockey player. Despite taking a puck to the midsection, Trocheck returned to the game in the third period. He wound up skating regular shifts in the final frame and finished with 20 minutes of ice-time.
The Rangers are counting on their veteran center to help turn this season around. The 31-year-old is a bit behind the usual offensive pace he's set in New York, but he's still doing his part. Through 42 games he has 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points, putting him on pace for a third straight 60+ point campaign in a Rangers uniform.
With the team's win over the Golden Knights, it brought their record to 19-20-2. Despite having the second-fewest points in the Eastern Conference, they are still in the playoff picture. They are only six points out of the second wild card position and with a few more wins they can fully turn this season around.
