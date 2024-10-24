Rangers Waive Former Stanley Cup Champion
The New York Rangers have high expectations for the 2024-25 season, and with that has come a deep roster of NHL talent. The Rangers are especially deep at defense, forcing them to place a former Stanley Cup champion on waivers.
With decisions to be made on their blue line, the Rangers have placed veteran defender Chad Ruhwedel on waivers. Ruhwedel was acquired by the Rangers ahead of last season’s trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.
Ruhwedel played just five regular season games with the Rangers after the trade and did not record a point. He did not dress for a single game of the Rangers’ run to the Eastern Conference Final.
Before the start of the 2024-25 season, Ruhwedel signed a one-year deal the worth $775,000. So far, he’s played one game this season. At 34 years old, Ruhwedel is still worthy of playing time at the NHL level.
When he skated with the Penguins, Ruhwedel was a pillar of consistency. He rarely played a regular role in the lineup, but was always at the top of his game when he was put into action.
Ruhwedel played 326 games with the Penguins over eight seasons and picked up 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points along the way.
First getting to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2016-17 season, Ruhwedel helped the Penguins secure the second of back-to-back Stanley Cups. He played six games of that Penguins Cup run.
It’s also been a bumpy week for features on those Penguins’ Cup teams. Forward Conor Sheary was placed on, and cleared waivers, and defenseman Justin Schultz recently signed a contract in Switzerland.
Ruhwedel being dropped on waivers by the Rangers likely means Victor Mancini will be a regular in the lineup. Mancini has already played six games this season with a goal and two assists for three total points.
