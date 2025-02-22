Kings Announce Rosters for LA Strong Charity Game
The NHL and Los Angeles Kings have announced the rosters of teams ready to face off in the Skate for LA charity event, “A Celebration to Support Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles.” The charity event has four teams participating in a single elimination tournament with teams constructed of former NHLers, celebrities, and local first responders.
The Skate for LA event comes in the wake of the Palisades Fires that tore through large portions of the Los Angeles area for about a month. 12 people died in the fires with over 105,000 people evacuated and nearly 7,000 structures damaged. A Kings game was also postponed due to the fires.
Among the notable names participating in the charity tournament are pop star Justin Bieber and actor Steve Carell. They’ll be taking the ice with former NHLers like Jeff Carter, Keith Yandle, P.K. Subban and Theo Fleury. Hockey Hall of Famers such as Jeremy Roenick, Mark Messier, and Rob Blake will also be lacing up the skates.
Former pro athletes from other sports like Major League Baseball’s Joe Mauer and the National Football League’s Matt Leinart will also give hockey a try.
The four teams will be coached by notable names as well. Team Black will be led by actor Will Ferrell and rapper Snoop Dogg. Team Red will be coached by actors Vince Vaughn and Cobie Smulders. Team Blue will have actor Danny Devito and legendary broadcaster Al Michaels as their bench bosses. And Team White will be led by internet personality Hannah Stocking and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth.
Outside of the charity tournament, there will also be music performances from Kaskade, Jordan Davis and Lauren Spencer-Smith.
The event will be broadcast locally and nationally on ESPN2, ESPN+, Hulu, TruTV and Sportsnet. Skate for LA is set for Feb. 23 at Crypto.com Arena.
