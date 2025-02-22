Jets Sign Forward to Two-Year Extension
The Winnipeg Jets have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season long, and they are rewarding their players for their efforts. As they prepare to return from the 4 Nations Face-off break, the Jets announced that they have signed forward Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract extension.
The deal will earn the 32-year-old Namestnikov $3 million against the salary cap for the next two years, a $1 million raise from his current price tag.
Namestnikov signed a two-year deal with the Jets ahead of the 2023-24 season after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2022-23 campaign. In his 150 games played with the Jets, Namestnikov has scored 23 goals and 53 assists for 76 total points.
Currently playing as the Jets’ second line center, Namestnikov has posted 10 goals and 19 assists this season for 29 points.
The Jets have been searching for a new center, but not to replace Namestnikov. With a team playing as well as the Jets are, they could just use a bigger punch of offense in their top six.
Namestnikov might serve better as a third-line center as the Jets look for a deep playoff run and possibly the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup.
The Jets hold a 39-14-3 record, by far the top team in the Western Conference. The only team in the NHL coming close to them in the standings is the Washington Capitals with a 36-11-8 record.
Namestnikov has played 760 games over his career split between seven different teams. Ever since making his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season, he has gone on to score 136 goals and 191 assists for 327 total points.
