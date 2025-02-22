Multiple Stars Return to Penguins Lineup
The Pittsburgh Penguins will see a couple of key star players return to their lineup as the NHL resumes play following the 4 Nations Face-Off. Star center Evgeni Malkin told reporters the other day he was making his return to the Penguins’ lineup against the Washington Capitals, but he won’t be alone.
Fresh off of leading Team Canada to 4 Nations Face-Off gold, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will also return to the lineup. Crosby missed the last two outings due to an upper body injury but was healthy enough to represent his country at the 4 Nations tournament.
It seemed clear during the tournament, however, that Crosby wasn’t at 100%, rarely taking shots on goal or faceoffs for Team Canada. He notched an empty net goal and four assists for five total points in four games with the Canadians.
With the NHL returning to play, it wasn’t clear if Crosby would be able to return to the Penguins lineup right away.
Malkin, on the other hand, has been out of the Penguins lineup since late January with a lower-body injury. He missed the last six outings with the Penguins, who went 3-2-1 without Malkin in the lineup.
The last two Penguins’ games before the 4 Nations break were played without either Crosby or Malkin. In the first one, they defeated the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, then went on to lose to the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia the following night.
While Crosby and Malkin are ready to make their return, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan noted that Byran Rust is not yet ready to return. He will miss the meeting with the Capitals due to illness.
The Penguins are pretty far back in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but getting a pair of elite-level superstars back to their lineup should be a huge boost.
