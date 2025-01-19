Canucks Defenseman Facing Hearing After Oilers Incident
Following a cross-checking incident in a recent game, one of the Vancouver Canucks' top defensemen is likely facing a suspension. The NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced that Canucks' blue liner Tyler Myers will have a hearing due to his actions against the Edmonton Oilers.
The DoPS shared that the Canucks' veteran will have his hearing for cross-checking Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard. In the announcement, they did not specify when the hearing for Myers will be.
The incident in question occurred during a recent game between the Canucks and Oilers, two teams battling for position in the Pacific Division. The contest was an extremely heated one, with Oilers' captain Connor McDavid also set to have a hearing for his actions during the game.
Myers' cross-check occurred during the same sequence that McDavid's did. In the final seconds of the third period, the Oilers were trying to tie the game. After a scoring chance, a scrum broke out between both sides. While the group converged, Myers and Bouchard were jawing at one another before Myers cross-checked Bouchard and connected with his shoulder, neck, and head area, forcing the Oilers defender's head to snap back. Myers was assessed a match penalty on the play and was sent off the ice. Sportsnet posted a clip of the exchange on their X account.
With Myers being called for an in-person hearing, it sets the table for him to miss at least a few games. When the DoPS calls a player in like they are with the Canucks' defender, it often results in a suspension of no fewer than two games.
The possible absence of Myers would be another tough blow for the Canucks as they try to salvage their season. The team is falling in the Pacific and Western Conference standings, and not having a top player like him won't make life any easier for the struggling Canucks.
