Blues Forward Excelling With Reduced Ice Time
The St. Louis Blues are flying high as the hottest team in the NHL. Their 8-1-1 stretch over the last 10 games elevated them to the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, and they are aiming for higher.
For the Blues to make a legitimate run at the Stanley Cup, everyone has to embrace their roles. The entire team has to buy in from the top scorers to the penalty killers and everything in between. That includes winger Pavel Buchnevich, who has found success amid what many would call a reduced role.
This season, Buchnevich is averaging the lowest ice time since joining St. Louis. With players like Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours, and Zac Bolduc all taking on more responsibility, the top-six has drastically changed. Add in the arrival of potential 30-goal scorer Dylan Holloway, and Buchnevich's role has been gradually reduced to second-line forward.
Over the past few seasons, Buchnevich has been one of the top-line forwards in St. Louis. He's been miscast in this role during his time with the Blues. His back-to-back 25+ goal seasons were no fluke, but it's clear that he is better suited for the second line and power play duties.
In 68 games this season, he's posted 14 goals, 33 assists and 47 points. He's on track to finish below 20 goals for the first time since 2019-2020, but that shouldn't be a concern. His playmaking has made up for it and he's found chemistry with multiple line mates.
What makes this drop in ice time and production ideal is that it signifies the roster is constructed properly. Buchnevich shouldn't be the top goal scorer on a contending team. Instead, he should be a reliable and dangerous secondary option. Playing second fiddle to Kyrou, Thomas, and Holloway gives him more favorable matchups and presents even further challenge to opposing defenses.
The 29-year-old has been out of action for over a week, but the Blues are counting on his return for the postseason at the latest. And when he does return, his role will be the same. He'll be a productive second-line winger, a role he might not have expected to be in, but it's one where he and the team thrive.
