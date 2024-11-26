Senators Coach Endorses Captain Despite Losing Streak
The Ottawa Senators are in the midst of an awful stretch of hockey. Losing five of their last six, it feels like the team is heading towards rock bottom after they started the season winning four of their first six games. With five straight defeats in tow, the Sens are 8-11-1, putting them 11 points back of first place in the Atlantic Division.
Due to the Senators struggling the entire team is being questioned, including their captain Brady Tkachuk. In the team's 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, Tkachuk recorded 21 penalty minutes after a third period fight led to a game misconduct. The response from the Ottawa faithful was critical of Tkachuk's actions, but the team's head coach came to his captain's defense.
Speaking to the media ahead of their contest against the Calgary Flames, head coach Travis Green called the criticisms of Tkachuk "crazy."
“We're lucky to have this guy," he said. "Like, A: He's a skilled hockey player, he's tough, he's mean, he cares passionately about winning, about winning in Ottawa and he's a very good hockey player."
If you ask Tkachuk's teammates, they would agree completely with their head coach. Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, one of the team's best players, had nothing but compliments for his leader and captain.
"He's the heart and soul of the Ottawa Senators, for sure,” he said. “He always takes a lot on himself too. But I think you watch him play every single night, he's leaving it out there. I don't know if the fans are giving him a hard time or not, but that should never be the case. He brings it every single night and he's the backbone of our team."
Tkachuk has been the captain of the Senators since the start of the 2022-2023 season, when he was given the "C" at just 22 years old. The former fourth overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft has already played 460 NHL games, compiling 370 total points.
This year, the 25-year-old winger is having another hot start offensively. He's second on the team in scoring, behind star center Tim Stutzle. Tkachuk has 10 goals and 11 assists through 20 games.
