Senators Go for Fifth Straight Win Against Predators
The Ottawa Senators have played their way into the Eastern Conference playoff race and currently occupy one of the top three spots in the Atlantic Division. It's been quite the run for the Sens as they've shown significant improvements from last season.
The Senators take on the Nashville Predators in their upcoming contest, and it's one of the most pivotal games of their regular season schedule. If they win, it will be their eighth victory in the last 10 contests and their fifth straight.
Leading the charge for the Sens is two of their top forwards: Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux. Each player has recorded a point in each of the last four games. Stutzle has seven points in that span, while the veteran Giroux has five. Both have been instrumental in this team's recent ascension, and they've been the go-to options for Ottawa over this winning streak.
What cannot be overstated is the impact Ottawa's goaltending depth has had on this run. Star goalie Linus Ullmark has been out the past few weeks due to injury, which left the team lost. Thankfully their back-up goalie, Anton Forsberg, along with rookie net minder Leevi Merilainen have held down the for the Sens in his absence.
Merilainen's first big stint in the NHL has been an outright success. He has a record of 8-3-1 in 11 starts to go along with a 1.99 goals against average and a .925 save percentage.
Forsberg has quietly been a steadying force for the Senators this year. Starting 18 games in 2024-2025, he has an unimpressive record of 7-9-1, but has a 2.87 GAA and .893 save percentage. He's been playing his best lately, just when the Sens need it the most. He has won three of his last four starts and allowed one goal three times.
The Senators received encouraging news regarding Ullmark as well, as he was activated off the Injured Reserve. Returning soon, the Sens are a step closer to being healthy and are becoming more and more dangerous as the postseason approaches.
