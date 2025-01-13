Panthers Top Defenseman Remains Out
The Florida Panthers continue to navigate the second half of their season without their top defenseman. After missing the team's latest contest against the Boston Bruins, the team announced that defender Aaron Ekblad will miss at least the next two games as he recovers from an undisclosed injury.
The Panthers are taking a very patient approach with their number one defenseman. The injury issues seemed to begin when he blocked a shot against the Pittsburgh Penguins and missed the entire third period of the game. He then missed the following game before returning to the lineup against the Utah Hockey Club.
His return lasted just one game before returning to the press box. Now with the team set for a short trip through the Metropolitan Division, Ekblad will remain in Florida to continue working his way back into the lineup. The team's head coach, Paul Maurice, told the media that they want to be very careful with their top blue liner.
“We want to be careful," he said. "This is nothing sinister or long-term, but he played the other night. I thought he played very well with it. The question is, how many times do we want to do that? We have to let this thing heal."
Ekblad is playing for a new contract currently. In the final year of his deal, the 28-year-old puck mover could find himself playing outside of the Panthers organization for the first time ever in the summer. He's been the team's best defender this season. Through 41 games, he has two goals and 18 assists for 20 points while averaging 23:32 minutes of ice-time.
Without Ekblad in the lineup, the team is relying on Tobias Bjornfot to take his spot in the lineup. The 23-year-old Bjornfot is a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings, but has become a depth defender in the Florida lineup. He's played in two games this year, scoring no points while skating nearly 14 minutes of ice-time.
