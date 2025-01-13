Blue Jackets Extend Depth Forward
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the best surprises of the 2024-25 NHL season and currently hold a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Depth forward Zach Aston-Reese has found a new footing at the NHL level with the Blue Jackets, and they plan on keeping him around a little longer.
The Blue Jackets announced that they have signed Aston-Reese to a one-year contract extension, keeping him in Columbus through the 2025-26 season. The contract will earn him $775,000 against the salary cap, equivalent to his current contract that expires at the end of the season.
Aston-Reese spent last season with the Detroit Red Wings organization but mostly played at the American Hockey League level. He’s played 42 games with the Blue Jackets this year and has scored four goals and seven assists for 11 total points.
“Zach has been a great addition to the Blue Jackets on the ice and in the dressing room,” Blue Jacket president and general manager Don Waddell said. “He brings speed, grit and versatility to our forward group and we are excited that he will continue to be a part of our club.”
Not known as much of an offensive juggernaut, Aston-Reese is on pace for a career-high 22-point season. His previous career high came back in 2018-19 as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins when he put up 17 points in 43 games played.
Closing in on 100 career points, Aston-Reese has played in 352 games with 46 goals and 45 assists for 91 total points.
Originally signed as a college free agent by the Penguins, Aston-Reese is known as a depth forward who excels in defensive play.
The Blue Jackets hold a 20-17-6 record in 43 games sitting in the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!