Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Making Selke Trophy Case
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner is known for his offensive firepower. The 27-year-old forward has scored 90+ points three times over his career and is one of the most important players for the Leafs.
This season, the Maple Leafs are getting the usual offensive production from Marner. He has 14 goals and 45 assists for 59 points through 44 games. In addition, their veteran winger is making a serious case to be considered for the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward.
Due to his career being defined by offense, it's easy for a scorer like Marner to be overlooked for his defensive contributions. But after team captain Auston Mathews finished third in the Selke Trophy race last year, it's opened the doors for superstar skill players to be recognized for their defense as well.
Marner is one of the most ferocious on-puck defenders in the NHL. It's not surprise then that he's leading the league in takeaways through the first half of the season, with 34 takeaways in 44 games. He makes life miserable for the puck carrier and his pursuit is often what leads to offensive chances for Toronto.
That results on the ice speak for themselves. Marner's been on the ice for 74 of the team's 135 total goals scored compared to being on for 57 of the 124 goals allowed by the team. He makes a tangible difference to the Maple Leafs' possession abilities, their puck pursuit, and keeping the puck out of their own net.
Marner's impact for the Maple Leafs is vast, but his contributions on the defensive side of the puck is understated, to say the least. He's one of the smartest defensive forwards in the NHL, and between his ability to takeaway the puck from opposing forwards and shut down the attack, he's making a strong case to be a Selke Trophy nominee.
