Report: Flyers To Announce Plans for New Arena
The Philadelphia Flyers have called the Wells Fargo Center their home rink since it opened as the CoreStates Center in 1996. In their nearly 60-year history, the Flyers have only ever played in two arenas; the Spectrum and the Wells Fargo Center.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Flyers are ready to announce plans for a new arena in South Philadelphia and will continue to share the space with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.
This comes after a multi-year push from the 76ers to open their own stadium in Center City. Reports have indicated that the 76ers have abandoned that plan and will remain tenants with the Flyers in the Stadium District.
The Wells Fargo Center recently underwent renovations that cost over $400 million to complete. Seravalli notes that both the recent renovations and the upcoming arena plans will be completely privately funded, with no taxpayer money included.
The Flyers and 76ers have shared an arena ever since the birth of the Flyers in 1967 and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.
No official announcement has come from the teams or the City of Philadelphia, but with the 76ers pulling out of their arena plan, it seems clear something new is coming to South Philadelphia.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!