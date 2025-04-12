Senators Bringing Underdog Mentality to Playoffs
The Ottawa Senators' return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been a long time coming.
In 2017, the Senators made a magical run to the Eastern Conference Final and came agonizingly close to reaching the Stanley Cup Final, falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins in double overtime of Game 7. Since then, though, they've largely toiled in mediocrity, with their core players such as Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot never experiencing postseason action.
Until now, that is.
Earlier this week, the Senators officially clinched a playoff berth for the first time in eight years, and they didn't just squeak in either. They've been playing very well as of late, winning 14 of 21 games since March 1. That includes a six-game winning streak in early March that propelled them to the front of the Eastern Conference wild card race.
Ottawa has played with a chip on its shoulder all season, and that won't change one bit in the postseason.
"It was easy to fall in love with this team,” owner Michael Andlauer said, per NHL.com. “Starting off with the city, I think you've heard me say it before, this city fits me more than the larger cities, maybe because I've always been the underdog. It's kind of neat that we're going into these playoffs as the underdog."
Just in case they needed any extra motivation, the Senators would face the provincial rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There's still time for things to change, but the first postseason Battle of Ontario in over two decades would make for some thrilling hockey.
"From a fan's perspective, you want to have the battle of Ontario, obviously," Andlauer said. "I've heard [team president] Cyril [Leeder] say it's bad karma to wish [for it]. For me, it's the same thing, but if I'm wearing my fan's hat, bring on the Leafs, please."
A deep run like the Senators went on in 2017 is a tall order, but at the very least, the Senators have finally taken a big step forward in their return to contention.
