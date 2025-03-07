TRADE: Penguins Send Bottom-Six Forward to Devils
Despite a season-ending injury to New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes, the organization has continued adding to the team's depth for a playoff run. Their latest efforts come in the form of a trade on NHL Trade Deadline day. The Devils acquired Pittsburgh Penguins forward Cody Glass.
The Devils added Glass in an effort to boost their bottom-six group, and they reportedly sent a third-round pick to the Penguins in exchange. The former sixth-overall pick of the Vegas Golden Knights has bounced around the league during his career. This was his first season with the Penguins, and in 51 games, he recorded four goals and 15 points. Joining the Devils, he will likely find a role on the team's fourth line or as their 13th forward.
Over six NHL seasons with four organizations, Glass has played in 238 games and accumulated 33 goals, 53 assists, and 86 total points. His best offensive campaign came with the Nashville Predators in the 2022-2023 season. He scored 14 goals and added 21 assists for 35 points in 72 games.
The Pens have been among the most active sellers at this year's deadline. Prior to this deal, they parted with Michael Bunting, Luke Schenn, and Anthony Beauvillier. The organization is prioritizing draft picks and minor-league assets moving forward as it tries to rebuild on the fly.
The Devils are currently battling for their playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division, with a 33-24-6 record through 63 games. They trail the Carolina Hurricanes by six points for second place in the division and the Washington Capitals by 16 points. The way this regular season is heading, it appears the Devils and Hurricanes are heading towards a first round meeting in the playoffs. Hopefully the addition of depth players like Cody Glass can help the Devils find success in the postseason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!