Changes Coming to Senators Core
The Ottawa Senators had high hopes heading into the 2024-25 season with aspirations of finally breaking through for a playoff berth. Through the first quarter of the year, however, the Senators are floundering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. With an 8-11-1 record through 20 games, the Senators are staring down another brutal year.
It’s that slow start paired with the preseason aspirations that has forced possible changes within the Senators’ lineup. According to sources speaking with Responsible Gambler, they’re not small changes, either.
“Anything is in play.”
It’s not expected that captain Brady Tkachuk is on the chopping block, but just about anyone else feels like a possibility. After a fifth straight loss, the Senators organization may have lost belief in their core group and are looking for a big-time move.
“Something big could go down there soon, and I’m talking a shake-up trade,” the source told rg.org. “They’ve changed the management team; they changed the coach; they made lineup changes, and the culture isn’t changing. That roster has a sense of entitlement, and they know it may be time to shake things up.”
Key youngsters like Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, and Drake Batherson have been producing offense, but it hasn’t proven to help them win games.
While any move might help the Senators at this point, there is a lot of focus being put on to their young core. They’re starting to hit their primes, yet the Senators aren’t pleased with the results and might be seeking a change in that area.
“They’re listening to anything and everything right now,” the source said to RG. “There’s a real concern that this current Sens core doesn’t have it.”
The Senators are looking for a top-four, right-handed defenseman to upgrade that area of the lineup. Depending on who/if they land someone, it’s possible a core player is heading the other way to make room for what the Senators are targeting.
