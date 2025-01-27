Pending Jets Free Agent Situations Could Get Ugly
The Winnipeg Jets are among the top teams in the NHL this season. With the best goaltender in the league and a deep roster, the team is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. The pressure of converting on a championship worthy roster is an every year occurrence, but Winnipeg is in a very precarious position.
The Jets' window for competing remains open, but the contract situations in Winnipeg are inching towards dangerous territory. The top players, Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele, and Josh Morrissey, are all locked up. Beyond that core trio, the team is facing a bevy of pending free agents that could drastically shake up the team's roster after this season.
There are five pending unrestricted free agents in the Jets' lineup: forwards Nikolaj Ehlers, Alex Iafallo, Mason Appleton, and Vladislav Namestnikov, and defenseman Neal Pionk. It's a talented group of players, and a crucial piece of the Jets' puzzle.
Ehlers is a perennial 20+ goal scorer. Iafallo, Namestnikov, and Appleton are consistent middle-six forwards who each have at least 15 points this campaign. Ehlers stands out as a name to watch. He could fetch a large deal on the open market, and may price himself out of Winnipeg.
They also have Gabe Vilardi to deal with, who is a pending restricted free agent. He's been a revelation with the organization and posted two straight 20+ goal seasons since arriving in Winnipeg. He is due a sizeable raise.
The same could be said for Pionk. While the defender has been a perfect fit with the Jets, with seven goals and 32 points in 51 games this year, his production has put him in line for a raise as well. He could fetch a long-term contract on the open market and wouldn't be blamed for seeking a better deal elsewhere.
