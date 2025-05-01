New Candidate Enters Flyers HC Search
The Philadelphia Flyers are in the middle of their search for a new head coach. After dismissing the veteran John Tortorella just before the 2024-2025 regular season concluded, the Flyers are one of eight NHL franchises in search of a new bench boss.
According to former NHL goalie and current analyst Kevin Weekes, a new candidate has entered the Flyers' consideration. Weekes shared via his X account that Western Michigan University Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler is the newest coach in the running.
"I'm told Western Michigan University HC Pat Ferschweiler interviewed with the Flyers this week," he wrote. "He was a teammate of Keith Jones for 2 seasons. Fresh off WMU's first ever NCAA Ice Hockey Championship."
Ferschweiler's stock is at its absolute highest right now, which makes this report plausible. He has been the head coach of WMU since the 2021-2022 season and has led the Broncos to unparalleled program success. The team has won at least 20 games in all four seasons under Ferschweiler, including their first-ever national championship this past season.
As Weekes points out, Ferschweiler has deep roots with NHL executives, especially the ones in Philadelphia. Keith Jones, the team's President of Hockey Operations, played with the coveted coach. Before taking his role with WMU, he spent time in the NHL and AHL levels as an assistant coach. He worked as an assistant under Jeff Blashill with the Detroit Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffin.
He could also be a fit for the Flyers due to his developmental skills. In addition to coaching at the AHL and NCAA levels, he also served as the head coach of the United States' U-18 Team during the 2019 international schedule.
That ability to mold and develop young talent is a key characteristic the Flyers covet in their next head coach. Ferschweiler fits that mold and also has the winning pedigree to back it up, making him an ideal surprise candidate to join the Flyers' coaching search.
