Flyers Rookie Sensation Fined by NHL
Matvei Michkov still hasn’t played half of an NHL season, but he’s already one of the best players on the Philadelphia Flyers roster. Despite being a top scorer, the NHL Department of Player Safety has handed the Flyers’ rookie his first fine.
The NHL has fined Michkov $2,473.96 for high sticking against Quinten Byfield in the Flyers’ loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
About half way through the third period, Michkov and Byfield got caught up along the boards and exchanged a couple of small shoves. As Byfield tried to skate away from any confrontation, Michkov swung his stick with one hand towards Byfield. Michkov’s stick struck Byfield in the head.
Michkov was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for high-sticking on the play, while Byfield was also penalized for roughing against Michkov.
These are two of the best young players the NHL has to offer and Michkov is a leading candidate for the 2024-25 Calder Trophy as the league’s Rookie of the Year.
Flyers head coach John Tortorella has had to discipline Michkov on a couple of occasions, including a couple of healthy scratches, but no one can deny his skillset.
Before his high-stick against Byfield, Michkov scored a goal and an assist as the Flyers went on to lose 5-4. Michkov’s goal came from well behind the Kings’ goal line, banking it off David Rittich before he could get back into position.
Michkov has played in 35 games this season with 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 total points. Good for second on the Flyers in scoring and leading all NHL rookies.
San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini is close behind with 27 points in 27 games played.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!