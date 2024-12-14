Hot Streak Raising Trade Value of Flyers Forward
When Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton netted his fourth tally against the Detroit Red Wings, it tied legend John LeClair's franchise record for goals in a game. It may have come with the help of two empty-netters, but four goals is nothing to scoff at regardless of how it's accomplished.
At the same time that Laughton scored his fourth goal, Flyers general manager Daniel Briere likely formed a bead of sweat on his neck. With an offensive explosion, it instantly catapults the versatile forward into the trade market once again. And this might be the season that the Flyers can no longer put it off, especially as Laughton continues raising his trade value.
The Flyers have been doing this yearly with the 30-year-old former first-round pick of the organization, as he's a deeply desired player around the NHL. He has six seasons with 10 goals and at least 20 points, with three straight 30+ point seasons to his credit. Over 631 NHL games, he has 102 goals and 252 points.
But his offense pales in comparison to why he's so beloved in Philadelphia and coveted around the league. He's a hard-worker, plays through injuries and is a locker room presence that teammates look to as an example. In addition, he has positional versatility and can slot into any forward spot a team needs him to. And to top it off, he's an incredible penalty killer who plays each shift with a tenacity that isn't universal to the league's uber-talented players.
It took a couple months this campaign, but it's happening again with Laughton and Philadelphia. With one year remaining on his current contract with a $3 million cap hit and a style of play every Stanley Cup contender seeks around the Trade Deadline, his trade value has never been higher. The Flyers have held out long enough, hoping the team steps into contention with Laughton on the roster. It hasn't happened and it's increasingly unlikely that will occur with the veteran forward on the roster.
A four goal game was a reminder for the Flyers and the NHL - Laughton is an excellent hockey player. It won't take until the Trade Deadline this season for teams to generate a bidding war. His value is skyrocketing and the it's becoming just a matter of when the Flyers move him.
