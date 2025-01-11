Kings and Red Wings Keep Winning Streaks Alive
Both the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings continued their recent winning streaks and kept their claims as the NHL's hottest teams. Battling for playoff positioning in their respective divisions and conferences, both teams are clicking at the right time.
The Kings are proving to be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. After taking down the Central Division leading Winnipeg Jets with a 2-1 overtime victory, the Kings won their fifth in a row and improved their record to 24-10-5.
Their winning streak has the team in second place in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights by six points for the division lead. With veteran Darcy Kuemper playing championship caliber goaltending and a team approach to offense and scoring, they've taken down teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and the Edmonton Oilers in the process.
It also doesn't hurt that winger Adrian Kempe can't stop scoring. He's netted a goal in four straight, continuing what has the potential to be a career-best offensive campaign. Through 39 games, he has 20 goals and 19 assists. His career high for goals in a season is 41, scored back in 2022-2023, and Kempe is right on pace to match or surpass that number.
Meanwhile the Red Wings have found new life since the hiring and arrival of head coach Todd McLellan. The team has a sizzling hot power play, their team defense is improved, and their top players are leading the team. The Wings took down the Chicago Blackhawks in their most recent contest by a score of 5-3, giving them their fifth straight win 19th victory of the season.
Leading the way for Detroit is veteran superstar Patrick Kane. The 36-year-old Buffalo native is in the midst of his own six-game scoring streak and looks like a vintage version of himself. He's netted four goals and added seven assists for 11 total points over his streak.
