Penguins' Sidney Crosby Skates, No Health Update
The Pittsburgh Penguins are already one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, but things don’t seem to be looking up any time soon. Already without star veteran Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins may be without Crosby for some time.
Crosby suffered an upper-body injury in the Penguins shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils earlier in the week. Despite returning to the ice to finish the game, Crosby was absent from the following day’s practice.
Following the practice session, the only update the Penguins could provide was that Crosby was being evaluated for his injury. The next day, Crosby was on the ice for practice, but skating on his own on a separate rink.
Crosby wrapped up his solo session and departed for the locker room before the rest of his teammates finished their formal practice. While Crosby missed the main portion of the Penguins practice, his linemate Rickard Rakell took reps as the first-line center.
Following the skate, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan stated they will continue to evaluate Crosby and his situation.
“Obviously he skated on his own today, that was pre-planned,” Sullivan said. “He’s continuing to be evaluated, we’ll probably have more information on his status tomorrow.”
The Penguins travel to take on the New York Rangers in the first of their final two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
Team Canada is keeping a close eye on Crosby and his injury, as he was recently named their captain for the tournament. Without a formal or official update, it’s still assumed Crosby will play at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!