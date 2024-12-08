Flyers HC Bashes Bruins, Accuses Team of Diving
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is known across hockey as one of the most vocal coaches in the NHL and isn’t afraid to be blunt and honest about his thoughts and feelings. Following the Flyers loss to the Boston Bruins, Tortorella had an idea of what may have held his team back in the contest.
Before reporters could get any questions in, the Flyers head coach went off on the Bruins accusing them of multiple dives.
“Let me start,” Tortorella said. “One thing I teach my team to do is not dive. Maybe I should start teaching them that.”
The Flyers took eight minor penalties against the Bruins, and judging by Tortorella’s response, there were some questionable calls made against his team.
“It’s one of the things we talk about as a team,” Tortorella said. “We got to play an honest game. There’s no cheating. There’s no embarrassing referees. The s--- that went on here tonight is just ridiculous.”
The officials handed a few tripping minors out to the Flyers and they looked to be pretty soft calls. Especially in the third when the Flyers were winning, the Bruins struggled to stay on their skates.
Flyers forward Garnett Hathaway was called for tripping against Mason Lohrei, and judging by the clip, it looked more like Lohrei forgot how to skate.
In the final two minutes, now with the game tied, Bruins superstar David Pastrnak was carrying the puck into the Flyers’ zone when Sean Couturier’s stick gets caught under Pastrnak’s skate. Pastrnak crumpled to the ice, drawing a late power play opportunity.
The Flyers were given three tripping penalties in their overtime loss to the Bruins, but Tortorella doesn’t believe they should have been called the other way.
“I’m proud of the way our team played,” Tortorella said. “Did we piss another one away? Yeah, but other people had a little bit to do with that also.”
The Flyers are in a three-way tie for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card spot with a 12-11-4 record and 28 standings points.
