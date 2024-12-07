Contract Details for Rangers Goalie Revealed
The New York Rangers have been dominating the headlines of the NHL recently. After a losing streak kicked off the calls for change, the team officially made their first move and traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.
The Rangers didn't lose a moment when using their newly found salary cap space, and they immediately finalized a long-term contract extension with their star goaltender Igor Shesterkin. The deal was rumored to be the largest deal ever given to a goalie, and the organization has now officially revealed the details.
Shesterkin is now the highest-paid goalie in the history of the NHL. His deal is for eight years and will have an average annual value of $11.5 million.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman added in some more details for the contract. Shesterkin is not only the richest goalie ever in the league, he has security throughout the duration of the deal. The extension comes with a fully guarateed no-movement clause. That means that he won't have to worry about being traded in a few years or waived, like has been the case for two Rangers players in the past calendar year.
The contract is also structured to give Shesterkin a lump sum through signing bonuses. $85 million of the deal will be paid out through signing bonuses, which doesn't have any major ramifications on their salary cap but it does show just how willing the Rangers organization is to pay their star goalie.
Shesterkin has been an anchor in between the pipes for the Rangers since they selected him in the 2014 NHL Draft. He's appeared in 232 career games with New York. Over those games, he's collected a 144-68-18 record, a 2.47 goals-against average, and career .920 save percentage.
