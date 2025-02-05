Canucks Defenseman Available for Trade
After a few months of waiting, the Vancouver Canucks were finally able to work out a trade that should ease tensions in their locker room. The Canucks sent J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers, ending a well-documented feud between him and Elias Pettersson.
With that trade out of the way, the Canucks got right to work on adding to their roster by acquiring Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Even with a few moves under their belt, the Canucks may not be done making changes.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Canucks have made it known defenseman Carson Soucy is available for a trade. Soucy carries a full no-trade clause in his contract, but LeBrun indicates the defender is willing to hear his option.
“His camp and Canucks have talked about working together on a potential trade,” LeBrun said in a tweet. “If that’s the end result.”
LeBrun notes that Soucy would prefer to stay in Vancouver, but a move might end up being the best option.
The 2024-25 season is Soucy’s second year in Vancouver and the lineup is getting increasingly tougher to make. Soucy is a left-shot defenseman currently playing on the right side of the ice.
Soucy has played 342 games over his seven-year NHL career split between the Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and Minnesota Wild. As a former fifth-round pick (137th overall) Soucy earned his way into the NHL and a consistent face in lineups.
Over the course of his career, Soucy has picked up 25 goals and 57 assists for 82 total points. Mostly as a shutdown face on the blue line, he does carry a plus-56 rating, despite being a minus-15 this season alone.
After the 2024-25 season, Soucy’s full no-trade clause reduces to include a modified 12-team no-trade list. It may be easier to move Soucy next season, but the Canucks have already seemed serious about making big moves that can help their roster this year.
