Canucks Goalie Getting Season Back on Track
It's been a trying year for Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko. Injuries derailed his 2024 postseason and robbed him of the opportunity to begin the 2024-2025 regular season with his teammates. He didn't make his season debut until December, and he's started just 15 games since his return.
Things might finally be getting on track for the Canucks starter though, and it's coming at the perfect time for Vancouver. Demko was sensational in his most recent start against the Colorado Avalanche. Stopping all 25 shots against him to record his first shutout of the season.
The performance was desperately needed for both Demko and the Canucks. For Demko, it's a sign that he's not only healthy, but also that he's locked in. It's been a tough road for him as he recovered and returned to the lineup, and he's finally playing like the star net minder the NHL knows him to be.
For the Canucks, having their goaltending tandem locked in and playing their best can alleviate a majority of their current issues. Since trading JT Miller to the New York Rangers, there's a noticeable difference in their energy and outlook. They lost a 100-point scorer and while their offense finds a replacement or works towards another solution, their defense and goaltending become paramount.
Thankfully, Demko just had his best game of the season against one of the most potent offensive teams in the NHL. Stonewalling Nathan MacKinnon and company, he looked fluid in his lateral movements, tracked pucks with success and efficiency, and never looked out of a play.
The win brought Demko's record to 5-6-3 through his 15 starts. His goals against average still needs improved, at 3.03, but it's coming down as he continues to improve. The sooner the better for both Demko and the Canucks, as it seems like their star goalie's season is finally getting back on track.
