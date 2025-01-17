Flyers Forward Fined for Retaliation Against Islanders
The NHL Department of Player Safety was kept busy by the recent meeting between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders. In the first period, Flyers forward Ryan Poheling took a huge hit from Islanders forward Maxin Tsyplakov that resulted in a hearing for Tsyplakov.
Poehling left the game with an injury, but the Flyers weren’t done giving the NHL Department of Player Safety some extra tasks. In the third period, Flyers forward Scott Laughton was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking against Tsyplakov.
The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Laughton $5,000 for his infraction against Tysplakov.
Despite the borderline nature of Tsyplakov’s hit against Poehling, Tsyplakov was not tossed from the game or even given a penalty, making him a target for the Flyers all night.
Flyers forward Joel Farabee was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for slashing against Tsyplakov not long after the initial hit.
While Poehing was being examined for an upper-body injury, Tsyplakov recorded over 16 minutes of ice time. The 2024-25 season is Tsyplakov’s first in the NHL. Standing at 6-foot-3, the 26-year-old Russian native has played in 44 games with seven goals and 12 assists for 19 total points.
The rookie also isn’t afraid to throw his body around, leading the Islanders with 101 hits.
The Flyers have not yet updated Poehling’s status following the brutal hit. He played just three shifts for 2:02 of ice time against the Islanders.
