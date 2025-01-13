Flyers Set Asking Price for Key Center
Daniel Briere is in the midst of his second season as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, and it hasn’t taken him long to make noise in the trade market. As the 2025 NHL trade deadline approaches, the Flyers have a couple of names worth keeping an eye on, and Briere isn’t taking low-ball offers.
Veteran center Scott Laughton was mentioned as being a Flyers’ trade piece last season, but nothing came of it. This year, Laughton is again likely on the market, and Briere has set a big asking price for him.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Flyers are looking for at least a first-round pick for Laughton. That seems like a high price, but Friedman outlined that there is already a history of Briere and the Flyers getting high draft picks in trades.
“Someone pointed out to me that last year Daniel Briere would not trade Sean Walker until he got a first-round pick,” Friedman said. “People said ‘Briere is crazy, he won’t get a first-round pick.’ Eventually, he did from Colorado.”
Teams are looking for centers, especially those that play like Laughton. A tough depth forward who can chip in offensively, defensively, and isn’t afraid of the messy areas of the game.
“Briere’s history is, if he holds on it can work,” Friedman said. “If you look at some centers lately, especially ones with term, a first-round pick is not unheard of.”
Laughton has another year remaining on his contract after the 2024-25 season. Through next year, Laughton is set to make $3 million against the salary cap. A team would have him under control and at an affordable number through 2026.
According to the Fourth Period, teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, and Tampa Bay Lightning have been linked to Laughton.
Laughton has played 43 games so far this year with nine goals and 14 assists for 23 total points. He’s only ever played for the Flyers over his 644-game NHL career, picking up 261 points (104G-157A) in the process.
