Watch: Capitals Forward Scores Sensational Goal
The Washington Capitals dropped a very winnable game against the Chicago Blackhawks, but it was a goal scored during the contest that has everybody's attention. Capitals' forward Andrew Mangiapane recorded a goal in the first period that may be the new front-runner for goal of the year in 2024-2025.
The play began with a breakout from the Capitals' defensive zone into the neutral zone. Mangiapane took the pass in stride and gained entry into the offensive zone for Washington. Blackhawks defenseman T.J. Brodie gave Mangiapane ample space as he entered the zone, but then made his fatal flaw went he in for a poke check or shoulder bump on the Washington forward.
Mangiapane was waiting for him to bite. Catching Brodie flat-footed, he deked the puck through his legs and to his backhand and beat Brodie to the inside of the ice towards the Chicago goalie. He then finished the play by bringing the puck to back his forehand and burying the shot for his seventh goal of the campaign.
This is Mangiapane's first season with the Capitals. The team acquired the 28-year-old forward from the Calgary Flames for a 2025 second-round draft pick this past offseason, bringing the veteran in to add more experience and skill to the middle-six.
So far, it's been a decent start for Mangiapane in Washington. He has seven goals and four assists for 11 points over 29 games while being a piece of the team's third line along with Lars Eller and Jakub Vrana.
Despite Mangiapane's extreme offensive effort giving the Caps a 2-0 lead, the Blackhawks would have the last laugh. They'd mount a comeback, score three unanswered goals, and earn a 3-2 victory. The game brought the Blackhawks to a 11-19-2 record, keeping them in seventh place of the Central Division. It also dropped the Capitals to a 21-8-2 record and temporarily out of first place in the Metropolitan Division.
