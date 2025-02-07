Watch: Penguins’ Fathers Take Selfies With Sidney Crosby
The Pittsburgh Penguins are hosting their annual Dad’s Trip with a pair of games remaining before the 4 Nations Face-Off Break. With games on the road against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins’ fathers are tagging along for the ride. They also took full advantage of a rare situation.
Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby is dealing with an upper-body injury and has been ruled out against the Rangers. Usually on game days, Crosby opts not to take part in the optional morning skate. Since he’s not playing, and is trying to work through the injury, he participated in the skate at Madison Square Garden.
Before the workout officially started, some Penguins fathers took a moment to create a lasting memory. In a video posted to Twitter by Michelle Crechiolo (@PensInsideScoop), Crosby can be seen taking a selfie with P.O. Joseph’s father.
In pure fatherly fashion, Mr. Joseph turned his phone around to use the main camera rather than the front-facing camera.
According to the tweet, some of the fathers were lined up to get a rare selfie with one of the NHL’s greatest players. Anthony Beauvillier’s dad can be seen seemingly waiting for his turn to snap a lasting memory.
Surely, there will be plenty of chances for group photos and maybe even other selfies with Crosby, but this particular moment is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the fathers. It’s Crosby, on the ice, in uniform, at the world’s most famous arena.
That’s something special.
Crosby is also well known as one of the best humans in the NHL and was probably happy to take a moment away from his workout to take a few photos with his teammate’s dads.