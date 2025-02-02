Penguins Finally Increasing Focus On Future
The overarching theme of the Pittsburgh Penguins' recent moves are looking towards the future. Between the players they've added via free agency or in return for veterans they've parted ways with, the Pens are getting younger and rebuilding.
The Penguins and their management won't use the word "rebuild" anytime soon, but that doesn't change the fact that this organization is finally focusing on the future with intention and as a priority. It's one thing to talk about plans for a franchise. It's another thing to walk the walk.
That's exactly what Penguins President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Kyle Dubas is doing. He's been quite candid about the goal of his management approach. He wants to bring in younger prospects and draft picks that can either help their NHL team very soon or be used in the near future to acquire those players.
Dubas feels he accomplished that task multiple times this season, most recently doing so with the deal that sent defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor to the Vancouver Canucks for a pair of NHL veterans, a forward prospect and a conditional first-round draft pick.
Speaking about the trade afterwards, he discussed how this deal helps to move the franchise forward.
"Our goal is to try to acquire the assets that we’ve laid out," Dubas said. "And then either turn those draft picks and develop them into players that can help the team quickly – but not expedite it to hinder the development of the player – or, use those assets to be in the mic when players that can make an impact are present and can help us."
While the trade doesn't make the Penguins a Stanley Cup contender, it's another move that falls exactly in line with the plans Dubas is laying out. The team has to navigate these hurdles, like dropping in the standings and missing the postseason, in order to regain contender status.
"Now, having multiple first-round picks," he said. "Seeing these younger players start to develop – it gets us more and more into that mix. We just have to keep moving down that path."
