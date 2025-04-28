Penguins GM Shuts Down Mike Sullivan Demands Rumors
There has been a flurry of speculation and rumors flying in the hours since the Pittsburgh Penguins fired head coach Mike Sullivan. One of the most significant pieces to come out was that Sullivan issued a list of 'non-negotiable demands' to the organization to continue coaching. When the organization balked at the request, the parting of ways commenced.
Shortly after this speculation surfaced on X, Penguins writer Rob Rossi from The Athletic disputed the claim. According to the insider, no such demands were ever given.
Penguins General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas addressed the media following Sullivan's dismissal. Amongst his comments, he was asked by Rossi directly about this supposed meeting. Dubas shut down the rumor in response.
"There were no demands from Mike Sullivan in the meeting yesterday," he said. "There were no demands last Tuesday, there were no demands yesterday, and there were no demands in the period in between."
With the speculation put to rest, Dubas focused the rest of the time on his search for a new head coach. He outlined the expected timeline and discussed some of the qualities he's looking for in the new bench boss. He told the media he will be casting a wide net in the team's search.
Sullivan will likely work again quickly. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach was the second-longest tenured head coach in the NHL and the winningest coach in Penguins history at the time of his dismissal. Teams like the New YorK Rangers and Boston Bruins will show interest, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him find a new job before the Penguins hire a replacement.
The move is the latest step in Pittsburgh's rebuilding process. After nearly a decade with the same head coach, the Pens will usher in a new era of the organization with a new coach.
