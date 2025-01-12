Canucks Open to Making Trade With Rivals
The Vancouver Canucks have been the center of the hockey world in recent weeks thanks to the ongoing feud between teammates J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. Not only are both players struggling to reach their full potentials this season, but the Canucks are also trying to put an end to the rift by opening trade talks.
Pettersson is the most likely option to be traded, but the Canucks are listening to as many options as they can. According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines, that includes taking calls from teams they may not usually make deals with.
“One of the things the Canucks have indicated with both Pettersson and Miller is, they’re not shutting off interest from the Western Conference,” Friedman said. “Teams from the West who have reached out have not been told no.”
There is still a lot to be decided when it comes to moving on from either Pettersson or Miller, but the Canucks appear to be open to all solutions, including trading with rivals.
The Canucks are holding down the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with a 19-13-10 record, but wins have been tough to come by in recent weeks. Ever since the rift between Miller and Pettersson became a storm, the Canucks have seen their offense take a huge dip.
Just one time in their last 18 games played have the Canucks recorded more than 30 shots on goal, going 6-6-6 in that time. That one game where they notched 31 shots, they lost in overtime.
No matter what direction the Canucks head with Miller or Pettersson, they are willing to make deals with teams in close proximity. Miller carries a full no-move clause in his contract, making him tougher to move.
Pettersson, however, doesn’t have any trade protection until next season, making him easier to move. His $11.6 million salary cap will be tough for any team to take on, opening the doors for a possible blockbuster trade.
The Canucks are open for business and aren’t shutting teams down just because there’s a previous heated rivalry there.
