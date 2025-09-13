Penguins Set New Standard With Marc-Andre Fluery Signing
The Pittsburgh Penguins recently announced that franchise icon goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is returning to the team on a professional tryout contract. Fleury last played with the Penguins in 2017, winning his third career Stanley Cup, and leaving as the top goalie in franchise history.
After a little over three seasons with the Minnesota Wild, the Penguins icon announced his official retirement from the NHL. Before Fleury enters the next chapter of his life, however, he’ll get one last chance to suit up with the Penguins on September 27th.
Not only are the Penguins giving Fleury one last chance to represent the team he built most of his Hall of Fame career with, they also might set a new standard for legendary athletes across sports.
It’s common practice across all sports that a retiring superstar signs a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team they reached legendary status with. Fleury will get to retire as a member of the Penguins, but with the added bonus of actually suiting up with the team.
The Penguins might be setting a trend. Not only can iconic sports stars retire as members of teams special to them, but taking advantage of the low stakes surrounding preseason games, there isn’t much to lose by letting that player hit the playing surface one last time.
Preseason games across all sports are usually pretty dull and uninteresting, but if a franchise icon is returning for one night only, die-hard fans will fill the arena and tune in wherever to witness the final ride.
Tickets for the Penguins’ preseason game on September 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets have already exceeded the $280 mark. Penguins preseason games don’t often sell out, and they certainly never hit that kind of price point.
This will be a special night for the team, fans, Fleury and the few franchise legends that are still around. Fleury won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins, alongside Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
Known as the Big Three, Crosby, Malkin and Letang are still in Pittsburgh and are sure to be on hand, if not one the ice for Fleury in his final appearance on NHL ice.
Fleury is the second-winningest goalie in NHL history with a 575-339-97 record and is one of just four goalies to ever exceed the 1,000 games played mark. During his time with the Penguins, Fleury set the standard for goaltending, picking up 375 wins and 44 shutouts, both franchise-leading marks.
Ever since he left the Penguins, fans have continued to show their love and support for Fleury. Regularly cheering and rooting for him when he returned to Pittsburgh as a member of an opposing team. The Penguins honored and celebrated Fleury's career and accomplishments on multiple occassions, but this upcoming preseason game is sure to be an unforgettable night for everyone involved.
