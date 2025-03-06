Penguins Playoff Odds Officially Hit Zero
The Pittsburgh Penguins entered the 2024-25 season with a revamped roster with the outside hopes to reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They had missed the previous two years, but with Sidney Crosby signed to a fresh contract extension and the hunger for one more run with the veteran core, Penguins fans believed good things were ahead.
Ahead of the trade deadline, however, the odds of the Penguins reaching the postseason seem dead in the water. According to moneypuck.com, the Penguins’ playoff chances have officially hit 0%.
With a 24-30-10 record for 58 standings points in 64 games played, the Penguins became the first team in the Eastern Conference to hit 0%. Even the Buffalo Sabres, the only team in the East with fewer standings points, still have an extremely slim chance of making the playoffs at 0.1%.
What gives the Sabres the slight advantage over the Penguins is the four games they have in hand. The Sabres are 24-30-6 in only 60 games played, four points back of the Penguins with 54.
The Sabres actually have at least one game in hand against every other team in the Eastern Conference. Their 60 games played is the fewest in the East, but they are 13 points back of the second wild card spot.
With the trade deadline right around the corner, the Penguins are expected to continue selling pieces of their roster. Over the course of the season, the Penguins have already traded away Lars Eller, Marcus Pettersson, Drew O’Connor, and Michael Bunting, with a few more moves expected.
Leading goal scorer Rickard Rakell might be in his final days as a Penguin while players like Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Grzelcyk may draw some attention. Erik Karlsson’s name has popped up in the rumor mill, but he’s not likely to get moved until the offseason.
The Penguins are hurdling toward their third straight season without a playoff appearance. After going 16 consecutive years without missing the postseason, this is uncharted waters for the likes of Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
The Penguins aren't mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but the odds have never been so stacked against them.
